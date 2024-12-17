National Bank Financial Forecasts OTCMKTS:CWYUF Q4 Earnings

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, TD Securities upgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CWYUF opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.1097 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.06%.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.