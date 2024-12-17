National Bank Financial Weighs in on 98532 (KMP.TO) Q4 Earnings

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a report released on Sunday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s FY2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get 98532 (KMP.TO) alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upgraded 98532 (KMP.TO) from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

98532 (KMP.TO) Stock Performance

98532 has a 1-year low of C$12.04 and a 1-year high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st.

98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.