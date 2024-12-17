National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.70 and last traded at $93.70, with a volume of 2574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

National Presto Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Presto Industries

The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.71. The company has a market capitalization of $660.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in National Presto Industries by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in National Presto Industries by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 190.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Featured Stories

