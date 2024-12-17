NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) Insider Helen M. Mahy Buys 22,876 Shares

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) insider Helen M. Mahy acquired 22,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £14,869.40 ($18,865.01).

NextEnergy Solar Fund Price Performance

Shares of LON NESF traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 64.30 ($0.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.98, a current ratio of 14.49 and a quick ratio of 13.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.05. NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 64.30 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 94.40 ($1.20). The company has a market capitalization of £379.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 825.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.29.

Get NextEnergy Solar Fund alerts:

NextEnergy Solar Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.11 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from NextEnergy Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

About NextEnergy Solar Fund

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

Further Reading

