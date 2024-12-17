NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 13,586,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 33,242,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Get NU alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NU

NU Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,704,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of NU by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 257,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 48,445 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 4,819,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after buying an additional 259,324 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in NU by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,305,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 76,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About NU

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.