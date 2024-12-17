Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $70.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Occidental Petroleum traded as low as $46.27 and last traded at $46.27, with a volume of 103851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.60.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OXY. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.65.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.57.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.
Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.
