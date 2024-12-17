Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $112,000 Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,197 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 630.9% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1,493.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 79.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

VOD stock opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

