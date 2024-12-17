Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 275.73 ($3.51) and last traded at GBX 252.50 ($3.21), with a volume of 227730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255.50 ($3.25).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PHLL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.11) price objective on shares of Petershill Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($2.99) target price on shares of Petershill Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.
Petershill Partners Stock Down 1.2 %
Petershill Partners Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.21%. This is a boost from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Petershill Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,217.39%.
Insider Activity at Petershill Partners
In related news, insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £71,400 ($90,770.40). 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Petershill Partners
Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
