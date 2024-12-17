ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Shares Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €5.35 ($5.63) and last traded at €5.35 ($5.63). Approximately 645,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.57 ($5.86).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.09.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.