PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Down 7.7% in November

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ADOOY stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $4.2821 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.47. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, and mining and transportation support services.

