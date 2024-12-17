Reliance Global Group, Inc. Adjourns Virtual Annual Stockholder Meeting to December 31, 2024

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 16, 2024, that the Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders has been adjourned. The meeting, initially scheduled for December 16, 2024, has been rescheduled to December 31, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Joel Markovits, the Chief Financial Officer acting as Chairman of the Annual Meeting, made the decision to adjourn the meeting in order to grant shareholders more time to vote on the proposals presented in the Company’s definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A. The Company’s stockholders who have already cast their votes are not required to recast their votes. Proxies that were previously submitted will be voted on at the adjourned Annual Meeting unless revoked.

The reconvened meeting will take place virtually and can be accessed at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/RELI2024 on December 31, 2024. During this adjournment period, the Company will continue to actively solicit votes from its stockholders concerning the Proposals outlined for the Annual Meeting.

For stockholders who have not voted yet but were entitled to do so as of October 17, 2024, the Company encourages them to exercise their voting rights. The Company also advised all participants to read the definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on October 31, 2024, and its subsequent supplements before making any voting decisions. These documents provide crucial information about the adjourned Annual Meeting and its proposals.

Additionally, the Company disclosed that it, along with its directors, executive officers, and other employees, could be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies related to the adjourned Annual Meeting. Morrow Sodali LLC, a proxy solicitation firm, has been engaged to support management in securing the necessary votes to attain the requisite quorum and approve the Proposals.

Those interested in obtaining further details or materials about the Annual Meeting can access the Company’s proxy statement and related SEC filings at no charge on the SEC’s website.

The 8-K filing was signed and submitted by Joel Markovits, the Chief Financial Officer of Reliance Global Group, Inc., on December 17, 2024.

