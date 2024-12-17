Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,449 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $9,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 23,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Shares of HST stock opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 77.67%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

