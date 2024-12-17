Rukmini Sivaraman Sells 11,810 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $786,900.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,467.66. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nutanix Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,215,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,872. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.02. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of -189.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 150.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nutanix from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

