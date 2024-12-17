RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.57 and last traded at $29.57, with a volume of 174195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.1 %

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

