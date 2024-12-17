Short Interest in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expands By 10.0%

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,250,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the November 15th total of 8,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,924. This trade represents a 24.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.49 per share, for a total transaction of $80,474.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,257.54. The trade was a 8.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 331.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 359.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $41.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $37.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.78.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $445.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

