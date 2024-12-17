Short Interest in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Declines By 9.1%

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,344. The stock has a market cap of $465.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Anywhere Real Estate has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOUS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 1,210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,922,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,671 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 29,696.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,034,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 2,027,680 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 565.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,751,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,226 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 725.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,714 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,556,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 768,361 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

