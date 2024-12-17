Short Interest in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Decreases By 8.9%

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AstroNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALOT

Institutional Trading of AstroNova

AstroNova Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AstroNova by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.29 million, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.61.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

AstroNova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.