Short Interest in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Decreases By 8.9%

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AstroNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.
Shares of ALOT stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.29 million, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.61.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 7.77%.
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
