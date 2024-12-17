Short Interest in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Declines By 8.1%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the November 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 16.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 597,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 83,019 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 26.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 17,048 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 238,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance

BGFV traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.35. 1,531,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,879. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The company has a market cap of $53.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.33.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

