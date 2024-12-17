Short Interest in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Expands By 5.4%

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the November 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTSO. StockNews.com began coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of CTSO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 131,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,626,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 192,747 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cytosorbents during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 32.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

