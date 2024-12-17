Short Interest in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Decreases By 9.5%

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDI. Wedbush lifted their price target on DoubleDown Interactive from $16.25 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. ( NASDAQ:DDI Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 122,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of DoubleDown Interactive as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ DDI traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 26,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,893. DoubleDown Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 21.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.87.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.49 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

