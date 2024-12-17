Short Interest in Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Increases By 5.3%

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the November 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

FOSLL traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 17,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,989. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.

