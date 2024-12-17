Short Interest in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) Drops By 11.8%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
IMAC Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ BACK traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. 12,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,144. IMAC has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57.
About IMAC
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IMAC
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Broadcom’s Stellar Outlook Sparks Hopes for a Semi Sector Rally
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Salesforce’s Clear Path to $400 and Beyond
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- HCA Healthcare: 4 Reasons to Buy the 25% Dip
Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.