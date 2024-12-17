Short Interest in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) Drops By 11.8%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

IMAC Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ BACK traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. 12,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,144. IMAC has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57.

Get IMAC alerts:

About IMAC

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.