Short Interest in Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) Decreases By 10.0%

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 508,200 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the November 15th total of 564,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Intelligent Bio Solutions stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63.

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $872.29 million during the quarter. Intelligent Bio Solutions had a negative net margin of 288.35% and a negative return on equity of 147.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intelligent Bio Solutions will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

