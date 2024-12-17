Sodexo S.A. (SDXOF) to Issue Dividend of $2.65 on December 23rd

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 2.65 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.
Sodexo Stock Performance
Shares of SDXOF opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.28 and its 200 day moving average is $89.81. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $78.80 and a 12-month high of $114.00.
About Sodexo
