Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Stock Price Up 15.3% – Here’s What Happened

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.04 ($0.01). 19,165,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 441% from the average session volume of 3,545,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

Sound Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of £21.18 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.82.

About Sound Energy

(Get Free Report)

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of gas assets in Morocco. It operates through exploration and appraisal; and development and production segments. The company holds 75% interests in the Greater Tendrara project that covers an area of approximately 14,411 square kilometers; the Tendrara project, which covers an area of approximately 133.5 square kilometers; and the Anoual project covering an area of approximately 8,873 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco, as well as the Sidi Mokhtar project that covers an area of approximately 4,712 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.