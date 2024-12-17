Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Extends Business Combination Deadline

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:SHAP) recently made significant amendments to its Trust Agreement and Articles of Association according to an 8-K SEC Filing dated December 17, 2024. The purpose of these changes is to extend the deadline for the company to consummate its initial business combination.

Get alerts:

Upon approval by shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting held on the same day, Spree entered into a Trust Agreement Amendment. This amendment extends the deadline for the initial business combination from the original date of December 20, 2024, to the new deadline of December 20, 2025, or any earlier date as decided by the company’s board of directors.

In line with this extension, an Amendment to the Amended and Restated Articles of Association was also approved by shareholders. This amendment effectively pushes the deadline for the business combination to December 20, 2025, aligning with the Trust Agreement Amendment.

During the shareholders’ meeting, both the Articles Extension Proposal and the Trust Extension Proposal secured the necessary approvals. The Articles Extension Proposal received overwhelming support, with all votes cast in favor. Similarly, the Trust Extension Proposal also garnered unanimous approval from shareholders.

As a result of the approval of the Articles Extension Proposal, a total of 1,837,509 publicly held Class A ordinary shares were redeemed, leaving 5,973,192 Class A ordinary shares outstanding, together with one Class B ordinary share.

The company filed the necessary documents related to these amendments with the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands. The specifics of the Trust Agreement Amendment and the Extension Amendment to Amended and Restated Articles can be found in the respective exhibits attached to the filing.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1’s strategic moves to extend its business combination deadline indicate a commitment to completing a successful merger or acquisition within the new timeframe outlined by these amendments.

END

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Spree Acquisition Corp. 1’s 8K filing here.

About Spree Acquisition Corp. 1

(Get Free Report)

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the mobility-related technology businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Read More