Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Short Interest Update

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,630,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 11,750,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Sprinklr stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.30. 3,008,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,885. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.50.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 12,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $101,124.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 376,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,455.86. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,420 shares of company stock valued at $119,907 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 889,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 178,437 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CXM. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sprinklr from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sprinklr

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.