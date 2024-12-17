Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) Shares Down 6.1% – Here’s Why

Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH – Get Free Report) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.75 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.10). 67 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 16,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.10).

Sutton Harbour Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.08 million, a P/E ratio of -258.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.63.

Sutton Harbour Group Company Profile

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers harbour and its ancillary facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 523 leisure and commercial vessels; King Point Marina that has 119 leisure berths; and Plymouth Fisheries.

Further Reading

