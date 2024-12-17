Synovus Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 35,158 Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEIX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 130.5% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 71,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 40,655 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 42,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period.

Get Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.