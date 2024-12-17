Synovus Financial Corp Buys 3,390 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,289,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,445,000 after acquiring an additional 94,694 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Summit Materials by 355.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 18,706 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 287,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 3.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 731,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,570,000 after buying an additional 27,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 21.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,752,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,419,000 after buying an additional 313,957 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Materials

In other Summit Materials news, insider Christopher Burke Gaskill sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $78,197.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,651.11. This represents a 3.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.14. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Summit Materials had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.50 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.50 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.50 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.54.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

