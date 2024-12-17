Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.25 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,883,000 after acquiring an additional 128,121 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,895,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,356 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,349 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,449,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,656,000 after buying an additional 28,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,229,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,692,000 after buying an additional 193,596 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VV stock opened at $279.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $214.24 and a 12 month high of $280.79. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.14.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

