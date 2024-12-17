Synovus Financial Corp Has $927,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $104.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.65 and its 200 day moving average is $96.09.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.