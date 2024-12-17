Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,791 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Agilysys by 117.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 66.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Agilysys in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $139.22 on Tuesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.52 and a 12 month high of $139.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.96 and a 200 day moving average of $110.08.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.54 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 37.54% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $47,505.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,610,700.62. The trade was a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $26,627.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,856.64. The trade was a 1.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,122 shares of company stock worth $1,231,391 in the last ninety days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

