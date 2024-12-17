Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,438 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,658,000 after buying an additional 169,168 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 62.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in MSA Safety by 78.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,939,000 after purchasing an additional 40,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Trading Down 0.3 %

MSA opened at $173.87 on Tuesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $160.02 and a one year high of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.07.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $432.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSA Safety has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSA

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.