Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 540 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 630,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,174,000 after purchasing an additional 84,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 139,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total value of $182,330.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,604.04. The trade was a 9.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 4,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $473,967.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,420.93. The trade was a 8.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,314 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $131.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $89.68 and a one year high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.03). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $615.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.62.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

