Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX) Stock Price Up 4.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLXGet Free Report) rose 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $16.60. Approximately 664 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 19,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TLX shares. William Blair raised Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialisation of therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical technologies. It involved in developing a portfolio of clinical and commercial stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases.

