Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.01 and last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 12391502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 21.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.21, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,034.48. The trade was a 30.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

