The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GEO. Northland Securities raised their price objective on The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Noble Financial downgraded The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

NYSE GEO opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.62, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 201,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,016,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,765,000 after purchasing an additional 97,452 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 374.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 170,839 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 206.4% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 47,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 31,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

