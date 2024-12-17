Tidal Investments LLC Boosts Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 161.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 754.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $536.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $505.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.74. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $358.90 and a one year high of $628.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $842.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.82 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $627,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,200. This trade represents a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SAIA. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Saia from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $437.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saia

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.