Tidal Investments LLC Buys 28,101 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,101 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,576,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,543,000 after buying an additional 176,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,246,000 after acquiring an additional 34,395 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,826,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,302,000 after acquiring an additional 327,802 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,469,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,392,000 after purchasing an additional 471,420 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,373,000 after purchasing an additional 22,875 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.39. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $44.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $693.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.99 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

