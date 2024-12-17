Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Sells $514,695.18 in Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $514,695.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,349.18. This represents a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.4 %

TOL stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.53. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.46 and a 52-week high of $169.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 57.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 202.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 323.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.53.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

