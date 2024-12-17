Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Sells $514,695.18 in Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $514,695.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,937 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,088,349.18. This represents a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.4 %

TOL stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.53. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.46 and a 52-week high of $169.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 57.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 202.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 323.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.53.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

