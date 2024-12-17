Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Twilio by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Twilio by 4.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Twilio by 0.4% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Twilio from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Twilio from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

NYSE TWLO opened at $111.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.42, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.63 and a 200-day moving average of $70.31. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $116.43.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $509,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,360. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,054.02. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,575 shares of company stock worth $3,863,961. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

