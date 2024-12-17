TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

TPG RE Finance Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years. TPG RE Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 87.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Price Performance

NYSE:TRTX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 605,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 152.83 and a current ratio of 152.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.17. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRTX shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

View Our Latest Report on TRTX

About TPG RE Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Further Reading

