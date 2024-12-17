Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares MSCI Canada ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 152,812 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,316% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,325 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Canada ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter worth about $268,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 74,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 664.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 200,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 174,151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $43.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

