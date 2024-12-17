TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 121,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 72,448 shares.The stock last traded at $15.45 and had previously closed at $16.06.
The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $639.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.85%. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -39.06%.
TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.
