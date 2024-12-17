UBS Group Initiates Coverage on SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB)

Equities researchers at UBS Group started coverage on shares of SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SSB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SouthState from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SouthState from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded SouthState from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SouthState has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

SSB traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.91. 63,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.48. SouthState has a fifty-two week low of $70.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.69.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $426.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.47 million. SouthState had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SouthState will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

In other SouthState news, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,400. This trade represents a 11.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,800. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 711,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,178,000 after buying an additional 25,495 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in SouthState by 605.2% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 31,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 26,966 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 14.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 123,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SouthState by 10.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 17.6% during the second quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

