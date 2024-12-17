UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Stock Price

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.37% from the company’s current price.

AS has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC cut shares of Amer Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Amer Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Amer Sports stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.05. 1,773,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,317. Amer Sports has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the third quarter valued at $61,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Amer Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amer Sports in the third quarter worth about $167,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

