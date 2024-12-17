Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.71 and last traded at $26.28, with a volume of 18214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Trammell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $777,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,073.60. The trade was a 18.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth approximately $9,032,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

