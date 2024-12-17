Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.01, but opened at $18.53. Upstream Bio shares last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 15,408 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Upstream Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Upstream Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Upstream Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Upstream Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Upstream Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Report on UPB

Upstream Bio Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.29.

Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($6.38). The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upstream Bio, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Upstream Bio

In related news, Director Erez Chimovits acquired 825,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $14,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,554,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,432,841. This trade represents a 22.12 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Upstream Llc purchased 1,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,975,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,175,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,975,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Upstream Bio

(Get Free Report)

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upstream Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstream Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.