Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 312949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $553.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.